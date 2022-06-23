Companies / Industrials Sephaku more than doubles profit, but warns outlook is crumbling The optimism experienced at the start of 2022 has faded a little and the industry now has to grapple with surging costs and rising interest rates B L Premium

Building and construction materials group Sephaku Holdings (SepHold) says a rebound in building activity helped it more than double profit in its 2022 year, but central bank moves to combat inflation will inevitably hit demand unless the state picks up the pace of infrastructure spending.

Easing pandemic-related restrictions as well as price increases helped revenue rise 24% to R786m in SepHold’s year to end-March, with profit jumping 125% to R45m, even though competition remains stiff...