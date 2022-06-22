Court rules Coca-Cola Beverages Africa breached its merger conditions
Case revolves around the retrenchment of 368 employees three years after bottling plants were combined
22 June 2022 - 19:42
The highest competition court has found that Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) breached merger conditions by retrenching 368 employees three years after it combined four bottling plants.
When companies buy other companies, they are subject to conditions imposed by competition authorities, which often include a ban on job cuts. Breaching merger conditions could result in a forced unbundling of the merger or an administrative fine...
