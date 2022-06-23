Companies / Industrials Construction stymied by red tape as crime at building sites reaches ‘crisis levels’ While some sectors have fully recovered and expanded as the pandemic wanes, construction remains subdued B L Premium

The government must tackle corruption head-on and speed up infrastructure tender processes if the construction industry is to be a part of plans to stimulate economic recovery and improve services.

This is according to Roelof Botha, compiler of the Afrimat construction index on behalf of the JSE-listed open-pit miner for the first quarter of 2022...