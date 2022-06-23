Construction stymied by red tape as crime at building sites reaches ‘crisis levels’
While some sectors have fully recovered and expanded as the pandemic wanes, construction remains subdued
23 June 2022 - 11:09
UPDATED 23 June 2022 - 19:53
The government must tackle corruption head-on and speed up infrastructure tender processes if the construction industry is to be a part of plans to stimulate economic recovery and improve services.
This is according to Roelof Botha, compiler of the Afrimat construction index on behalf of the JSE-listed open-pit miner for the first quarter of 2022...
