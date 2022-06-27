Companies / Industrials Invicta aims to earn half its profit abroad in the next four years The company is eyeing industrial parts and earthmoving parts businesses in Europe and the US B L Premium

Industrial holding and management company Invicta is eyeing two acquisitions in Europe and two in the US as it plans to earn more than half its profits abroad in the next four years.

These possible acquisitions are industrial parts or earthmoving parts businesses, CEO Steven Joffe told Business Day in an interview after the company released its results for its 2022 year on Monday...