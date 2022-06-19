Novus swings to profit but warns of tough times
19 June 2022 - 20:21
Print and packaging group Novus swung from a loss to a profit for the year to end-March, but it expects supply chain disruptions, extreme cost increases and paper shortages lie ahead.
The paper and publishing group reported an operating profit of R161m in the year to end-March after a loss of R27.4m in the previous year. ..
