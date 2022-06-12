Companies / Property Inospace sets it sights offshore Specialist industrial property operator is looking to expand into the UK B L Premium

Inospace, the niche industrial sector specialist that caters to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), is looking to expand its operations into the UK, where demand for industrial and logistics space outstrips supply.

The company, which sees considerable growth opportunities in SA, is targeting growing an offshore portfolio of R500m to R1bn within the next three years...