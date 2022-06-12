Inospace sets it sights offshore
Specialist industrial property operator is looking to expand into the UK
12 June 2022 - 18:02
Inospace, the niche industrial sector specialist that caters to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), is looking to expand its operations into the UK, where demand for industrial and logistics space outstrips supply.
The company, which sees considerable growth opportunities in SA, is targeting growing an offshore portfolio of R500m to R1bn within the next three years...
