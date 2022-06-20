Omnia eyes expansion of its international units
Group lays out growth plans as its profit from continuing operations rises 80% to R1.09bn in the year to end-March
20 June 2022 - 08:01
UPDATED 20 June 2022 - 23:13
Deep-pocketed chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia is eyeing further expansion of its international mining and agriculture portfolio in Canada, Indonesia and Australia where demand for greener inputs and mining solutions is climbing.
The ambitious expansion plans come as the diversified company reported on Monday that its cash position had increased by 31% to R2.4bn for the year ending March, from R1.8bn in the prior period...
