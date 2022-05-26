×

Companies / Industrials

Barloworld gains after announcing share buyback

The industrial group’s stock has been pummelled in 2022, partly due to Russia being a key market

26 May 2022 - 14:11 Karl Gernetzky

Diversified industrial group Barloworld, which counts Russia as a key market, and whose shares have fallen more than a third so far in 2022, intends to buy back as much as a tenth of its shares, which it said are undervalued.

Barloworld’s shares rose 5.87% to R93.45 on Thursday afternoon, but they are still down about 38% in the year to date, wiping out roughly R12bn in shareholder value. The group is valued at R18.7bn on the JSE...

