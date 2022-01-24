Companies / Property R7.2bn EPP takeover to benefit Redefine Properties The deal protects Redefine’s carrying value in EPP from dilutive value destruction B L Premium

Redefine’s acquisition of Polish landlord EPP is in line with strategic objectives of reducing risk, while simplifying the company’s investment and asset portfolio, CEO Andrew Konig says.

The acquisition will also allow Redefine to have more input into EPP’s funding and liquidity management...