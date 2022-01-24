R7.2bn EPP takeover to benefit Redefine Properties
The deal protects Redefine’s carrying value in EPP from dilutive value destruction
24 January 2022 - 12:58
Redefine’s acquisition of Polish landlord EPP is in line with strategic objectives of reducing risk, while simplifying the company’s investment and asset portfolio, CEO Andrew Konig says.
The acquisition will also allow Redefine to have more input into EPP’s funding and liquidity management...
