Redefine is poised for growth after Polish acquisition Takeover of EPP will enable expansion of its asset base and footprint, says CEO Andrew König

JSE-listed Redefine Properties says it is well-positioned for sustained value creation and growth opportunities after the company’s takeover of Poland’s largest retail landlord, EPP, and the JSE delisting on March 8 of the acquisition.

Redefine bagged about R7.2bn in additional equity, adding about R19.7bn of total assets to its balance sheet, which equates to 19.8% of shares in issue for Redefine...