Motus first-half profits jump by 51%

Motus, which runs one of SA’s biggest car dealerships, reported a 51% jump in first-half profits as the opening up and recovery of the SA economy enabled individuals and business to buy durable goods.

Led by CEO Osman Arbee, Motus and sells new and pre-owned cars through its network of more than 300 car dealerships in SA, which took a knock in the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Its operations also straddle the UK and Australia, and have a presence in Asia.

Motus said on Tuesday that headline earnings per share rose 51% to R7.95 in the six months to December, compared to the same period a year earlier, which was skewed by lockdown restrictions.

The company said it increased market share in its main SA market, supported by an expansion of its vehicle model range, particularly in the entry-level and small to medium SUV categories due to consumers buying down, as well as new model launches.

Global chip supply shortages resulted in a drop in new vehicle production, boosting demand for existing new stock. Motus’s market share in SA rose to 22.6% from 20.2% year on year.

The SA operations contributed 66% to revenue and 82% to operating profit during the period, with the remainder being contributed by the UK, Australia and Southeast Asia.

The group’s passenger and commercial vehicle businesses, including the UK and Australia, retailed 66 705 new units, which was up 16% on an annual basis. By contrast, the sales of pre-owned vehicles dropped 17% to 47,533 units. Group revenue was flat at R44.8bn but operating profit rose 23% to R2.14bn.

“The increased operating profit is mainly as a result of the recovery of the automotive and car rental sectors which positively impacted gross income, coupled with increased margins achieved due to inventory shortages and disciplined cost management,” Motus said.

The group declared an interim dividend of 2.75 per share, up from R1.60 a year ago.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za