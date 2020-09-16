Companies / Industrials

Motus holds on to dividend as profits slump

The group reported that profits fell by more than two thirds as the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered dealerships and weighed on car rentals

16 September 2020 - 08:30 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BAIC SA
Picture: BAIC SA

Automotive group Motus, which imports and sells cars, has held on to its final dividend, saying profits are under pressure as SA consumers delay vehicle purchases and shift to cheaper models.

The resumption of dividend payments will be reassessed during the 2021 financial year based on the trading results, Motus said. The  group also faces one-off costs as it moves to cut staff and close car rental branches.

The effect of the Covid-19 lockdowns during its year to end-June was severe, with SA new vehicle sales falling by 98% in April, and 68% in May.

The group, which is also a distributor and retailer of accessories and aftermarket parts for out-of-warranty vehicles, reported a 72% decline in headline earnings to R550m during the year to end-June.

One-off costs for the period include asset writedowns of R289m, and retrenchment and restructuring costs of R171m.

The group provides car rental through the Europcar and Tempest brands, and said in June it would be closing branches and cutting staff.

The group said on Wednesday it had reduced its car rental fleet by 35%, or 7,000 vehicles, while it is reducing its rental workforce by 45%.

The weak macroeconomic environment, lack of disposable income and consumer confidence are putting pressure on the SA new vehicle market, the group said.

“Industry margins will continue to underperform as consumers continue to delay purchases, trade down with the shift to cheaper vehicle models and place pressure on the quality of pre-owned vehicle supply,” Motus said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Bidvest to sell car rental business and remains cautious about acquisitions

The group says though it has been approached, it likely will not make acquisitions in the coming months
Companies
2 days ago

Combined Motor Holdings: Almost time to start your engines

The long uphill battle facing the automotive retail sector has stalled investor sentiment
Companies
2 weeks ago

Car rental to bear the brunt of Motus Holdings’ layoffs

More than half the staff in that division face retrenchment as fleet is scaled back and  branches closed
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
African Rainbow Capital forced to tinker with ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Mobile operator Rain boosts ARC Investments
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Investec says there are no plans to cut jobs in SA
Companies / Financial Services
4.
PPC share drops after agreeing asset sales
Companies / Industrials
5.
Paralysis at PIC killed a successful African ...
Companies

Related Articles

Motus expects results to take Covid-19 hit from April

Companies / Retail & Consumer

New car sales outlook is bleak, warns Motus

Companies / Industrials

Motus uses Chinese parts to drive its expansion in Africa

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.