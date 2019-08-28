Motus uses Chinese parts to drive its expansion in Africa

SA’s limited manufacturing capacity has prompted automotive group Motus, the largest importer of vehicles into SA to use Chinese-made vehicle components to penetrate the rest of Africa market, CEO Osman Arbee says.

Motus, which was unbundled from Imperial Holdings and listed on the JSE in November 2018, is a distributor and retailer of accessories and aftermarket parts for out-of-warranty vehicles.

Arbee said the company would use products from its China facility to capture that market in SA and the rest of Africa.

“We are now buying components such as oil filters and air filters and stock them (at Motus’s distribution centre in China). From there we supply them into SA. We are now looking for further opportunities to sell more to the rest of Africa. We do Zimbabwe and a bit of Mozambique.”

Motus would use its existing footprint in SA to capture the country’s market of vehicles outside the warranty period, he said.

“We have 726 outlets, some are franchised while others are owned (by Motus). So we need to buy well so we can sell well. SA has limited manufacturing capacity and China has plenty manufacturing capacity.”

Motus was particularly interested in penetrating East Africa because it was an English-speaking market and the company already had a presence in Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and Malawi.

In the year ended June 30, Motus’s revenue increased by 3.5% to R79.7bn despite a 5% drop in volumes. But profit-after-tax fell 18% to R1.9bn partly because of an issue of shares at a discount to a broad-based black economic empowerment partner. Normalised headline earnings per share were 11%. Headline earnings per share were up 2% to 1,009c a share and the group raised its full-year dividend by a tenth to 490c per ordinary share.

Motus said all business segments reported an increase in operating profit except retail and rental segment. Operating expenses increased by 5%. The company said its net debt to equity rose from 51% to 55%. It however said that remained within the targeted range of 55%-75%.

The performance appeared to have boosted the company’s shares, which rose 11.16% to R75.60 on Wednesday.