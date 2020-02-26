Companies / Industrials Motus CEO sounds warning on vehicle parts changes Osman Arbee says car owners are better off with the guarantees of the original equipment manufacturers BL PREMIUM

On Wednesday, the CEO of Southern Africa’s largest vehicle group questioned the move to overhaul the country’s automotive aftermarket industry, saying car owners are better off with the guarantees of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

SA’s top anti-trust watchdog, the Competition Commission, recently published guidelines that will allow consumers to service and repair their in-warranty vehicles at outlets of their choice without losing the warranties.