Motus CEO sounds warning on vehicle parts changes
Osman Arbee says car owners are better off with the guarantees of the original equipment manufacturers
26 February 2020 - 14:44
On Wednesday, the CEO of Southern Africa’s largest vehicle group questioned the move to overhaul the country’s automotive aftermarket industry, saying car owners are better off with the guarantees of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
SA’s top anti-trust watchdog, the Competition Commission, recently published guidelines that will allow consumers to service and repair their in-warranty vehicles at outlets of their choice without losing the warranties.
