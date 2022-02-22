JSE falls as geopolitical tension intensifies
Reports that Vladimir Putin has ordered ‘peacekeeping forces’ to the breakaway regions heightened the fear that Russia may soon invade Ukraine
22 February 2022 - 10:00
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers due to the intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine.
The fear that Russia could soon invade Ukraine was heightened in the early hours of Tuesday after the state-run news service reported that President Vladimir Putin had ordered the defence ministry to send “peacekeeping forces” to the breakaway regions. The move generated condemnation from the US and EU...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now