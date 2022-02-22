Markets JSE falls as geopolitical tension intensifies Reports that Vladimir Putin has ordered ‘peacekeeping forces’ to the breakaway regions heightened the fear that Russia may soon invade Ukraine B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers due to the intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

The fear that Russia could soon invade Ukraine was heightened in the early hours of Tuesday after the state-run news service reported that President Vladimir Putin had ordered the defence ministry to send “peacekeeping forces” to the breakaway regions. The move generated condemnation from the US and EU...