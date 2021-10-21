Companies / Industrials Omnia could pay special dividend after disposal, says analyst B L Premium

Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia has agreed to sell the majority of its stake in Umongo Petroleum, a supplier of lubricant additives, base oils, process oils and chemicals, for R1bn, adding to the war chest of a group that extinguished its debt during its year to end-March, and remains on the hunt for new businesses.

The group’s focus is on building its internal capacity as it gears up to drive the growth of its bio-agri and mining interests globally, CEO Seelan Gobalsamy told Business Day, and while Omnia may return the cash to shareholders, it will at some point also be making new acquisitions...