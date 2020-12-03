Money & Investing Omnia’s Oro-sized cavity While a fast flip of recently purchased Oro brings in buckets of cash, only time will tell if Omnia will regret the sale BL PREMIUM

When it comes to deal-making alchemy, it’s difficult not to be bedazzled by Omnia’s proposal for a highly profitable flip of its Oro Agri business.

But after viewing the latest interim results, more cynical investors might ask whether the chemicals conglomerate — which has started to win back market confidence — might have lost a longer-term X factor with the Oro sale...