Omnia gets the chemistry right in hard lockdown Chemicals, explosives and fertiliser company that operates in 40 countries has been a standout performer in 2020

Chemicals, fertiliser and explosives group Omnia is upbeat about SA’s agricultural prospects, expecting sustained demand for inputs as favourable weather and prices underpin the sector.

Agriculture operated as an essential service during Covid-19 and even managed to increase output during the first half of 2020. This helped the middle-sized company to create value for shareholders and to move closer to paying a dividend in early 2021. ..