Omnia may reward shareholders with special dividend after cutting debt

The chemicals and fertiliser group has managed to whittle down the debt it has battled with since buying two companies in 2019

11 June 2021 - 10:26 Andries Maghlangu
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Chemicals and fertiliser group Omnia may announce a special dividend, after further whittling down its net debt, which has been an albatross around its neck since 2019 after the acquisition of two companies, one of which has since been sold.

Omina said in a statement on Friday that it was in a net cash position after its underlying businesses fared better than expected in the year to end-March and received proceeds from the sale of Oro Agri, which was acquired in 2018.

The share price rose as much as 4% to R59.47 during opening trade on Friday, before reversing course to trade flat on the JSE, leaving Omnia with market value of R9.4bn. The share price has risen 142% over the past year, though it is still 58% down on a five-year period.

In November, the company said it would return surplus cash to shareholders either as a special dividend or share buyback once it was in net cash position.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations will surge by between 141% and 161% in the year to end-March, from the year-earlier period.

Omnia supplies its products and services to mining, chemical and agricultural sectors, which are highly cyclical.

But the current cycle favours the company, given the recent boom in commodity prices, which has boosted activity in the mining sector. SA’s summer planting season went relatively well, with the country expecting the second biggest maize crop on record in 2021.

The higher international oil prices support oil-derived chemical prices. The spot price of Brent crude is trading at its highest level in two years.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Omnia’s Oro-sized cavity

While a fast flip of recently purchased Oro brings in buckets of cash, only time will tell if Omnia will regret the sale
6 months ago

Asset sale may be a windfall for Omnia investors

Chemicals and fertiliser group accepts offer of R2.5bn for its prized Oro Agri business
7 months ago

SA’s business dexterity on full display during Covid-19

Continuing review of facets of the operating model to meet the new realities of doing things is necessary to assure business agility
8 months ago
