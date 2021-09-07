Companies / Industrials Imperial sees DP World deal going ahead in February 2022 CEO Mohammed Akoojee does not expect any issues during the regulatory process B L Premium

Imperial Logistics, which is the subject of a R12.7bn buyout from Dubai-based DP World, has now pegged February 2022 as the date the deal will proceed, two months later than initially planned.

CEO Mohammed Akoojee said on Tuesday the additional time was to offer some flexibility and that he did not expect any issues to arise during the regulatory process. If the deal is concluded it would be among the biggest SA takeovers since Pepsico’s $1.7bn (R26bn) acquisition of Pioneer Foods in 2020. Drinks-maker Distell is in the middle of negotiations that could see it taken over by top European brewer Heineken...