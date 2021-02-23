Companies / Industrials Imperial Logistics two years away from being fully integrated The company will exit the remainder of its overseas businesses in 2021 to focus on expanding operations in the rest of Africa BL PREMIUM

Logistics and supply chain group Imperial Logistics on Tuesday said it expected 2021 revenue, operating profit and headline earnings per share to increase by double digits compared with 2020.

The expected improvement in performance bodes well for its aspirations to grow either organically or through acquisitions in the rest of Africa and other selected markets. In its results for the six months ended December 31, Imperial said it was actively exploring opportunities outside SA...