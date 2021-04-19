Imperial Logistics agrees to sell South American shipping business for R1.3bn
The deal comes after the group shifted focus to growing its footprint in Africa
19 April 2021 - 09:18
Imperial Logistics, whose trucks haul everything from fuel to beer, has agreed to sell its South American shipping business for $90m (R1.3bn) as it continues a strategic drive of increasingly focusing on Africa.
The amount represents the maximum enterprise value on Imperial’s stake in the business, with the agreement also including an earn-out component, with a maximum purchase price of $100m. The earn-out component depends on water levels over a four-year period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now