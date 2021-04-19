Companies / Transport & Tourism Imperial Logistics agrees to sell South American shipping business for R1.3bn The deal comes after the group shifted focus to growing its footprint in Africa BL PREMIUM

Imperial Logistics, whose trucks haul everything from fuel to beer, has agreed to sell its South American shipping business for $90m (R1.3bn) as it continues a strategic drive of increasingly focusing on Africa.

The amount represents the maximum enterprise value on Imperial’s stake in the business, with the agreement also including an earn-out component, with a maximum purchase price of $100m. The earn-out component depends on water levels over a four-year period...