WATCH: Why Imperial Logistics plans to exit its EU operations

Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s shift in strategy

24 February 2021 - 07:36 Business Day TV
Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Imperial CEO Mohammed Akoojee. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

In an attempt to further implement its Gateway to Africa strategy, Imperial Logistics plans to dump its international business.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed the strategy shift with Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee.

