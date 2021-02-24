WATCH: Why Imperial Logistics plans to exit its EU operations
Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee talks to Business Day TV about the company’s shift in strategy
24 February 2021 - 07:36
In an attempt to further implement its Gateway to Africa strategy, Imperial Logistics plans to dump its international business.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam discussed the strategy shift with Imperial Logistics CEO Mohammed Akoojee.
