Imperial Logistics deal gives firms owned by black women 25% interest in SA operations
Company unveils broad-based BEE deal
23 April 2021 - 10:38
UPDATED 25 April 2021 - 18:11
Imperial Logistics has unveiled a new broad-based BEE deal, which effectively gives two enterprises by black women a 25% interest in its SA operations.
Afropulse, led by co-founder Phumzile Langeni, and Willowton Group, which is involved in the fast-moving consumer space, will acquire 25% of Imperial Logistics SA operations, in a deal that will be settled through a combination of cash and share swap...
