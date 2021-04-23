Companies / Transport & Tourism Imperial Logistics deal gives firms owned by black women 25% interest in SA operations Company unveils broad-based BEE deal BL PREMIUM

Imperial Logistics has unveiled a new broad-based BEE deal, which effectively gives two enterprises by black women a 25% interest in its SA operations.

Afropulse, led by co-founder Phumzile Langeni, and Willowton Group, which is involved in the fast-moving consumer space, will acquire 25% of Imperial Logistics SA operations, in a deal that will be settled through a combination of cash and share swap...