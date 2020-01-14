Aveng and developer in a stand-off over access to Leonardo skyscraper
14 January 2020 - 19:12
The clash between Aveng and the Legacy Group over the contract to build the R3bn Leonardo in Sandton came after the infrastructure and resources group refused to transfer completed portions of the building to the developer, says Aveng.
Aveng said on Thursday last week it had received a notice terminating the contract to build the Leonardo — a mixed-use development that includes 254 apartments, a three-floor penthouse, five floors of office space, shops and restaurants.
