Companies / Industrials

Aveng to raise R300m through rights offer

Infrastructure and mining group will pay off debt and pursue growth opportunities

26 January 2021 - 19:40 Alistair Anderson
Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan. Picture: Supplied
Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan. Picture: Supplied

Infrastructure and mining group Aveng will raise R300m by way of a fully co- underwritten renounceable rights offer as it pursues growth opportunities, the company announced on Tuesday.

CEO Sean Flanagan said in November that Aveng was looking to cut down its debt. Aveng’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets at the end of its year to end-June by R900m.

The company said on Tuesday that up to 20-billion ordinary no par value shares — which are stocks that have not been assigned a face value — in Aveng would be issued and as many class A shares as may be required would be issued to the underwriters of the rights offer in the place of ordinary shares.

The rights offer would be made to qualifying shareholders at a subscription price of 1.5c per rights offer share, in the ratio of 103.12203 rights offer shares for every 100 Aveng ordinary shares held on the rights offer record date, which was anticipated to be on or about Friday, February 5.

Aveng shares were unchanged at 3c on Tuesday.

“Following a multiyear journey, the company will engage in the restructuring of its balance sheet which will allow the Aveng group to reset its capital structure, deleveraging its balance sheet by more than R1bn, extending the group’s maturity profile to three years, and simultaneously materially improving the group’s SA liquidity pool,” the company said.

“Following this transformational event, Aveng believes that the remaining debt is sustainable and the remaining balance is forecast to be repaid over the next three years,” it said.

The transaction not only provided Aveng the capital structure flexibility to complete its noncore asset sale programme and wind down its remaining exposure to discontinued businesses, but also set the group on a path to pursue its strategy around the group’s core businesses, McConnell Dowell and Moolmans, which have returned to profitability.

Aveng, previously one of SA’s largest construction companies, is among the few infrastructure companies left standing after an industry-wide slump led to the collapse of peers including Group Five and Basil Read. Aveng has pursued geographic diversification and a sharper focus on providing services to mines.

This has seen a focus on mining contractor Moolmans and infrastructure contractor McConnell Dowell. Aveng saw further business improvement prospects and growth opportunities in these businesses.

The R300m would be used to settle the cash amounts payable to iNguza Investments “to early settle iNguza debts amounting to a minimum value of R142m and a maximum of R163m”. Any balance will be retained by Aveng to improve liquidity to allow for it to meet its debt repayment requirements.

The transaction would result in the reduction of the debt levels by R1,098,397,639 and an increase in Aveng’s equity by the same amount.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Aveng eyes turnaround and rights issue after Covid-19 pressure

Group is upbeat that the diversification of its services and operating regions will pay off, and is aiming to tap shareholders once again
Companies
1 month ago

Afrimat and Raubex: The tale of two survivors

Unlike many others, infrastructure firms Afrimat and Raubex are flourishing, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
5 months ago

Moolmans and McConnell Dowell help Aveng shrink losses

The infrastructure and resources group says it is on course to complete the sale of noncore assets by June
Companies
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke’s sudden exit ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
African Bank swings into loss as SA’s economy ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Naspers market cap surges by over R110bn on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Woolworths shares soar as food division spices up ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Old Mutual reports surge in net client cash flows
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Aveng eyes benefits of Covid-19 stimulus packages

Companies / Industrials

Moolmans and McConnell Dowell help Aveng shrink losses

Companies / Industrials

Aveng and developer in a stand-off over access to Leonardo skyscraper

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.