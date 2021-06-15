Mpact designates R500m for investment to expand capacity
The amount will be invested in new technology, plants, equipment and solar power production
15 June 2021 - 18:01
Packaging group Mpact announced on Tuesday that it had earmarked R500m in new investments, to expand capacity to meet growing customer demand.
The planned capital expenditure came with a trading update, which showed a recovery in its financial results after hitting a soft patch in 2020 due to the fallout from Covid-19. ..
