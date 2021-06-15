Companies / Industrials Mpact designates R500m for investment to expand capacity The amount will be invested in new technology, plants, equipment and solar power production BL PREMIUM

Packaging group Mpact announced on Tuesday that it had earmarked R500m in new investments, to expand capacity to meet growing customer demand.

The planned capital expenditure came with a trading update, which showed a recovery in its financial results after hitting a soft patch in 2020 due to the fallout from Covid-19. ..