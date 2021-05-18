Companies / Retail & Consumer Heineken does an about-turn on SA investing Brewer approaches owner of Hunter’s Dry and Savanna about a deal that could bring in more than R33bn BL PREMIUM

Only months after cancelling investment in SA, the world’s second-largest brewer, Heineken, is in talks to buy SA drinks producer Distell, its main cider competitor and the country’s largest producer.

The world’s largest cider producer has approached Distell, owner of Hunter’s Dry and Savanna, about buying a majority of the company in a deal that could bring in about R33bn and bulk up Heineken’s presence in Africa. ..