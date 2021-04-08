Alcohol ban not reason behind fall in trauma cases, industry study finds
The liquor industry says the bans cost SA an estimated 200,000 jobs, a R36.3bn loss in sales and R27bn in less tax paid
08 April 2021 - 13:28
An alcohol-industry sponsored study — with the backing of some business groups — has found no evidence the three Covid-19-inspired alcohol bans in the past year led to decreased trauma admissions as curfews curtailed movement.
The government instituted three alcohol bans totalling 19 weeks, to reduce the burden on hospitals battling to cope with the high numbers of Covid-19 patients...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now