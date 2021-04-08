National Alcohol ban not reason behind fall in trauma cases, industry study finds The liquor industry says the bans cost SA an estimated 200,000 jobs, a R36.3bn loss in sales and R27bn in less tax paid BL PREMIUM

An alcohol-industry sponsored study — with the backing of some business groups — has found no evidence the three Covid-19-inspired alcohol bans in the past year led to decreased trauma admissions as curfews curtailed movement.

The government instituted three alcohol bans totalling 19 weeks, to reduce the burden on hospitals battling to cope with the high numbers of Covid-19 patients...