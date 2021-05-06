Companies / Industrials Sappi upbeat as dissolving pulp prices push nine-year high The global economic recovery and high prices for key products in China has instilled the group with confidence, even as it battles transport issues BL PREMIUM

Paper and packaging group Sappi, the world’s largest producer of dissolving pulp, is confident that high prices for the material used in the textile industry will boost profits in coming months, even as it grapples with the continued fallout from Covid-19.

The Chinese market price of dissolving pulp surged by almost half to its highest level since May 2012 in April, as manufacturers restocked drawn-down inventories and demand for clothing rebounded in the US and Asia...