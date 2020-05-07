Sappi cuts capital spend R1.5bn as it braces for Covid-19 fallout
The pandemic had a minimal effect on Sappi’s operations in its half year to end-March, but it is already seeing a decline in orders
07 May 2020 - 11:39
Paper and packaging group Sappi, which has been experiencing a slump in key product segments, is cutting capital expenditure by R1.5bn after the price recoveries it had expected, failed to materialise in the wake of Covid-19.
Sappi is the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, which is used for among other things textiles, but the market had been under strain from US tariffs on China and lack of demand in the global clothing market before the pandemic hit.
