Sappi announces sale of R5bn worth of senior bonds
The proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet of the paper and pulp producer
14 May 2020 - 13:55
Sappi, the world’s largest maker of fibres made from wood pulp, says it is selling €250m (about R5bn) of senior five-year notes to shore up its balance sheet.
A senior note is a type of bond that takes precedence over other debt in the event that the company declares bankruptcy and is forced into liquidation.
