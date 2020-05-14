Companies / Industrials Sappi announces sale of R5bn worth of senior bonds The proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet of the paper and pulp producer BL PREMIUM

Sappi, the world’s largest maker of fibres made from wood pulp, says it is selling €250m (about R5bn) of senior five-year notes to shore up its balance sheet.

A senior note is a type of bond that takes precedence over other debt in the event that the company declares bankruptcy and is forced into liquidation.