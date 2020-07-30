Sappi optimistic that demand is beginning to improve
The group also expects demand to be subdued during its fourth quarter, but says conditions are improving
30 July 2020 - 13:22
Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, is optimistic that conditions are improving in its fourth quarter to end-September, but doesn’t expect a full recovery until at least 2021.
The group expects sales volumes for its main products to be about 70% to 75% of 2019 levels in the last three months of its financial year, CEO Steve Binnie said on Thursday, but believes demand hit its floor in late May and June. The group expects a full recovery in dissolving wood pulp demand early next year, but demand for graphic paper may only be about 85% of what it was in 2019.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now