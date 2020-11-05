Companies / Industrials

Sappi eyes recovery despite Covid-19 tearing into profits

The group is optimistic it will see a normalisation by mid-2021, as prices of some of its key products recover in the wake of Covid-19 chaos

05 November 2020 - 14:24 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TIM GRAHAM
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/TIM GRAHAM

Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, says it is cautiously optimistic that its earnings will normalise by about mid-2021, after the first waves of Covid-19 shaved off some $300m (R4.7bn) in operating profits during its year to end-September.

The group idled plants as demand for wood pulp and graphic paper wilted during the pandemic, but CEO Steve Binnie said there has already been a partial recovery, though a second wave of Covid-19 remains a threat.

The group swung into a $135m loss for its year to end-September, from profit of $211m previously, with group sales falling about a fifth to $4.6bn.

Sales volumes for the group’s major product, dissolving wood pulp, fell 18% for the year, and prices were already at a historic low before coming under pressure from the pandemic.

Dissolving wood pulp is used in, among other things, textiles for clothing, and generates just less than half the group’s revenue.

Prices have already begun to recover, said Binnie, and though global oversupply has been an issue for the past two to three years, capacity has either temporarily or permanently exited the market in the past few months.

“We are seeing a bit of a rebound after Covid-19,” said Binnie. “Clothing retailers and manufacturers had let their inventories run down, but they are now filling supply chains.”

The positive highlight for the year was strong growth in sales and profitability for the packaging and specialities segment, with much of this used for food packaging or cosmetic products. This generated 22% of the group’s revenue but half its profit during the year, said Binnie.

About five or six years ago, this business line generated no profits for the group and Sappi had previously set a target for it to generate a quarter of profits, he said.

“2020 has been an unusual year, but the group is looking to reallocate capacity to packaging from graphic paper, meaning it could generate about 30% of profits. Our strategy to diversify into this has been fully justified,” said Binnie.

Graphic paper volumes fell 20% during the group’s year, with Sappi unsure it will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Net debt at financial year-end increased 30.3% to $1.96bn, and the group has received covenant waivers from lenders, but Binnie said Sappi is not overly concerned, citing measures to preserve cash, as well as the recovery in demand.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Sappi’s share was up 2.70% to R25.45, having fallen 41.72% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: How Sappi swung into loss on weak demand

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie talks to Business Day TV on how the group plans to cope with the pandemic
Companies
3 months ago

Sappi optimistic that demand is beginning to improve

The group also expects demand to be subdued during its fourth quarter, but says conditions are improving
Companies
3 months ago

Sappi cuts capital spend R1.5bn as it braces for Covid-19 fallout

The pandemic had a minimal effect on Sappi’s operations in its half year to end-March, but it is already seeing a decline in orders
Companies
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Botswana’s Minergy sets sights on Eskom
Companies / Mining
2.
Capitec launches all-out assault on big four ...
Companies
3.
Taking your money offshore: what to consider now
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Dis-Chem scraps interim dividend as it eyes ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
SA Reit Association has new CEO to help woo back ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Moody’s flags rising threat of Sappi default

Companies / Industrials

Sappi profits tumble on weak prices and soft demand

Companies / Industrials

Mondi CEO Peter Oswald quits after just three years

Companies / Industrials

Sappi slips out of top 40 due to Prosus listing

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.