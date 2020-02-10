Companies / Industrials Super Group takes strain in all its markets BL PREMIUM

Super Group, which transports cargo to clients in civil engineering, mining and energy, expects to report its first revenue drop in 11 years largely due to deteriorating economic growth in SA and political uncertainties in the UK and US.

A decline in new-vehicle manufacturing in Germany and a drop in activity for its commodity-facing business in SA weighed on the group in its six months to end-December, when operating profit fell about 8.7% from R1.3bn in the prior comparative period.