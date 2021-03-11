Companies / Industrials Bell Equipment rises after confirmation of buyout offer IA Bell is in talks to buy the 31.41% stake of Bell’s second-largest shareholder, US agricultural equipment seller John Deere BL PREMIUM

The share of earth-moving equipment group Bell Equipment was on track for its best day in almost a month on Thursday after confirmation that it has received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder, IA Bell.

In morning trade, Bell’s share was up 4.51% to R9.50, having risen risen almost 47% so far in 2021...