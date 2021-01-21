Bell Equipment denies making offers to buy out minorities
Seller of earthmoving equipment says majority shareholder IA Bell still intends buying a 31.4% stake from US group John Deere
21 January 2021 - 14:56
Bell Equipment says no formal offers to buy out minorities have been made, days after its largest shareholder said it would consider buying out minorities and delisting the earthmoving equipment seller.
Angry minority shareholders claim that the company is withholding price-sensitive information pertaining to a takeover, including the question-and-answer section of the minutes from its 2020 annual general meeting. ..
