Investor wants Bell Equipment to appoint independent committee to consider takeover offers

A Puerto Rico-based minority shareholder wants Bell Equipment, the earth-moving equipment seller, to appoint a committee of independent directors to explore the sale of the company after its chair, Gary Bell, last week said a delisting was on the cards.

Gary Bell, also a director of majority shareholder IA Bell, said in an interview with Business Day last Thursday that IA Bell was considering buying all the shares of Bell Equipment and then delisting the company from the main board of the JSE.

Carson Mitchell, the managing member of Shipyard Capital Management, said that given Gary Bell’s public statement to Business Day, the Bell board now has a fiduciary duty to put the business “in play” and to seek the highest bidder.

“Bell’s board has just been publicly alerted by their chairman that he hopes to acquire the company using his family trust. In order not to incur personal liability, they now must appoint a committee of independent directors to explore a sale of the business,” Mitchell said.

“We have seen case law in other common-law jurisdictions where courts have said that if the acquirer has directors on the target’s board as IA Bell has directors on Bell’s board, then the target’s board has an obligation to act as auctioneer and obtain the best price for the company,” Mitchell said.

Bell was founded by Gary Bell’s father, Irvine Bell, in 1954. Gary later became CEO and then chair. He is also a director of IA Bell, a company that manages the Bell family’s wealth.

IA Bell, which owns a 38.7% stake in the business, making it the majority shareholder, said in September it was looking to buy a 31.4% stake from John Deere. Gary Bell said IA Bell would then try to buy out minority shareholders.

Offer price

This has upset a number of minority investors, including New York-based research firm Glacier Pass Management and Shipyard Capital.

These minorities are trying to get Bell to reveal the offer price made to Deere for its stake.

Glacier Pass owns 721,080 Bell shares. There are 95.56-million shares outstanding of which IA Bell owns 37-million, Deere 30-million and the remaining 28.56-million shares are free float.

Deere originally invested in Bell Equipment in 1998. In recent years Bell Equipment has disappointed investors, with its market capitalisation falling from R5bn at the beginning of 2008 to R640.7m at the end of trade on Monday.

Bell’s peak share price was R53 reached on December 31 2007, implying a R5.066bn market capitalisation.

The company has also lost market share, from being the world’s 42nd-largest construction equipment seller to the 43rd from the end of 2019 to the end of 2020.

John Deere’s market capitalisation is 2,270 times that of Bell while American Fortune 100 corporation Caterpillar’s market capitalisation is 2,558 times that of Bell’s, shareholder activist and chief investment officer at Opportune Investments, Chris Logan, said.

Logan said IA Bell sold a big chunk of shares to institutions just over 13 years ago.

“Now they are trying to delist it at the bottom,” he said.

IA Bell sold 4,207,960 Bell shares on December 7 2007 at R50 a share, valuing the sale at R2.1bn.

Bell Equipment’s share price closed 11.94% higher at R7.50 on Monday.

Glacier Pass Management and Shipyard Capital, which together own 2.03% of Bell Equipment, are taking legal action to get the company to release the questions-and-answers of its 2020 annual general meeting’s (AGM’s) minutes to the public.

Kerem Aksoy, chief investment officer at Glacier Pass, said withholding minutes from the AGM was in breach of the 1973 Companies Act. This is the prevailing act over company minutes.

He said that, further, section 81 of the Financial Markets Act, which the JSE is responsible for, compels Bell not to omit material facts in any statement, and this covers AGM minutes.

Gary Bell could not be reached for comment.

The lead independent non-executive director of Bell Equipment, John Barton, declined to comment on Gary Bell’s comments and Glacier Pass Management’s and Shipyard Capital’s efforts to acquire the AGM minutes from Bell Equipment.

