JSE in talks with Bell Equipment after alleged governance breaches
Minorities are worried Bell’s directors want to sell out to IA Bell on the cheap
24 January 2021 - 16:55
Earth-moving equipment seller Bell Equipment is in talks with the JSE after allegations that it has breached corporate law regulations, the bourse said on Friday.
Bell’s directors have faced criticism from minority shareholders for years over mismanagement of its assets and loss of market share. They have also questioned why the directors own relatively few shares in the company...
