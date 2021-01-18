COMPANY COMMENT
Bell’s boardroom drama unfolds
Company chair and son of its founder Gary Bell’s conduct at the root of many of its problems
18 January 2021 - 21:00
The boardroom drama at Bell Equipment, the listed industrial supplier of earth-moving and agricultural machinery, is set to make the company a textbook case for bad corporate governance.
Many of the problems come down to the conduct of Gary Bell, the company’s chair and son of its founder, Irvine Bell. He has gone public about plans to take the company private and has thrown his board under the bus by telling the media he wants Bell to leave the JSE. ..
