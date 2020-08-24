Tongaat to pay fine of R20m by FSCA for false accounting
A fine of about R118m was cut to R20m, with the FSCA noting, among other things, the sugar producers full co-operation
24 August 2020 - 12:26
UPDATED 24 August 2020 - 13:24
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett has accepted a R118.34m fine from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) for publishing misrepresented financial results over a six-year period.
Tongaat will only pay a R20m fine, with the FSCA noting that the sugar producer had co-operated fully with its investigation.
