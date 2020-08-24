Companies / Industrials Tongaat to pay fine of R20m by FSCA for false accounting A fine of about R118m was cut to R20m, with the FSCA noting, among other things, the sugar producers full co-operation BL PREMIUM

Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett has accepted a R118.34m fine from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) for publishing misrepresented financial results over a six-year period.

Tongaat will only pay a R20m fine, with the FSCA noting that the sugar producer had co-operated fully with its investigation.