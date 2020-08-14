Companies

Tongaat share price jumps 10% on solid performance

Operating profit increases 491% to R3.3bn, which includes Zimbabwe hyperinflation

14 August 2020 - 10:41 Odwa Mjo
Darnall Mill, one of Tongaat Hulett’s four mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: TONGAAT
The share price for sugar producer Tongaat Hullet climbed 10% on Friday after the group said its solid performance in the year to end-March reflects progress in its turnaround strategy and hyperinflationary effects in Zimbabwe. 

“Tongaat Hulett continues to implement decisive steps to stabilise and restructure its businesses to become more profitable and sustainable,” the group said.

“It is encouraging that operational drivers are beginning to reflect notable advancement on several fronts and that this is translating into improved financial performance.”

Operating profit jumped 491% to R3.3bn, which includes Zimbabwe hyperinflation, while gross revenue from continuing operations climbed 18% to R15.4bn in the year to end-March. 

Tongaat implemented hyperinflation accounting for the first time in its Zimbabwe operations. The adoption of hyperinflation accounting and the official interbank exchange rate used to translate the results in rand being impacted by liquidity shortages pushed revenue in Zimbabwe up 37%. 

Operating profit, excluding the operations in Zimbabwe, rose  158% to R375m from a loss of R650m in the comparable period.

Tongaat said a final determination in its dispute with Barloworld subsidiary KLL Group regarding a material adverse clause event triggered by Covid-19 in the sale of Tongaat’s starch business is expected by September 21. 

“Our valuable assets provide the group with choices and if the transaction should fail Tongaat Hulett will consider the relaunch of the starch and glucose sales process, alternative asset disposals and the potential of raising equity,” the company said.

Headline earnings per share (including the discontinued starch and glucose operation) rose 111% to 90c during the period. 

In morning trade, Tongaat’s share price jumped 10% to R5.50.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Third-party opinion on sale of Tongaat unit due in September, says Barloworld

Barloworld and Tongaat Hulett are in dispute over the R5.3bn sale of the sugar producer's starch business
Companies
1 month ago

Tongaat completes R220m sale of Namibian business to Bokomo

The sugar producer, which has battled underperformance and an accounting scandal, is aiming to cut debt by R8.1bn by March 2021
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

