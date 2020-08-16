Companies Tongaat Hulett has a plan B if Barloworld deal fails Other buyers are interested if the sale of its starch and glucose assets falls through, says CEO Gavin Hudson BL PREMIUM

Sugar producer Tongaat Hullet will seek new buyers for its starch and glucose assets if its pending deal with Barloworld subsidiary KLL Group fails.

The pair are locked in a dispute after Barloworld attempted to exit the R5.3bn deal to acquire the sugar producer’s starch business. The industrial group expressed concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the acquisition and said it could alter its value.