Insimbi warns of profit slump amid Covid-19 and US-China tension

Small-cap metal alloys supplier Insimbi has warned of a profit slump in its year to end-February, when Covid-19 and geopolitical tension weighed on global markets and commodity prices.

The group expects headline earnings per share to fall as much as 80% from the prior comparative period’s 13.52c, saying in a trading update it had experienced higher operating expenses and interest costs.

Insimbi supplies alloys to the steel sector, as well as ceramic refractory linings to the cement, paper and pulp, steel and platinum industries.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of R308m, said it had already been experiencing pressure as a result of US-China trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty before the Covid-19 outbreak in China in December.

In morning trade on Thursday, Insimbi’s little-traded share was unchanged at 70c, having fallen about a third so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za