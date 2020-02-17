Alstom to buy Bombardier’s train division for €6bn

Montreal — France’s Alstom said on Monday it had agreed to buy the train division of Canada’s Bombardier for up to €6.2bn, in the latest bid by Western rail companies to bulk up in the face of Chinese competition.

Alstom, the maker of TGV bullet trains that run between French cities such as Paris and Nice, said it would pay a mix of cash and new shares for the deal, adding the combined businesses were complementary geographically.

Rail firms are trying to build scale to compete with China’s CRRC Corporation, the world’s largest train maker, but they also face potential antitrust hurdles.

Alstom was blocked in 2019 by European regulators from merging with Germany’s Siemens, while a previous flirtation between Siemens and debt-laden Bombardier to combine some train businesses fell apart in 2017.

The French government, which had criticised the EU’s veto on the Siemens merger, immediately welcomed the transaction.

“This deal will allow Alstom to prepare for the future, against the backdrop of increasingly intense international competition,” finance minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement, adding he was due to discuss it with the EU’s antitrust commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, on Tuesday.

The companies said they expected the deal to close in the first half of 2021, after clearance from regulators.

Under the terms of the transaction, one of the Bombardier division’s shareholders, Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, will become the lead investor in Alstom with an 18% stake.

The deal gives Bombardier’s rail unit an enterprise value — equity plus debt — of $8.2bn.

Train makers are eyeing consolidation to reduce costs through scale and improve thin rolling stock margins.

Bombardier Transportation is headquartered in Berlin and has plants worldwide including at Derby in central UK, Mannheim in Germany and Crespin in northern France, close to an Alstom site.

European regulators had argued the Alstom-Siemens deal could hurt competition and lead to higher prices for consumers.

Some analysts have said there could be less opposition to a deal this time as Alstom and Bombardier have a lower combined European market share in high-speed rail and signalling.

Bombardier debt

An agreement with Bombardier unites companies with an estimated $17bn in combined revenues. They would be able to reach annual cost savings of €400m from the fourth year, Alstom said.

The deal will help Bombardier improve its financial position. It faced a cash crunch in 2015 while bringing a new aeroplane to market, and has been considering selling assets.

It said on Monday it would receive net proceeds of between $4.2bn and $4.5bn from the transaction, once a portion goes to Caisse, and added it would use the funds to pay down some of its $9.3bn in debt.