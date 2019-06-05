Mitsubishi Heavy in talks to buy Bombardier's CJR programme

Montreal/Tokyo — Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries says it is in talks to buy Bombardier’s regional jet programme.

Such a deal would shake up the market for narrowbody jets with fewer than 100 seats.

Mitsubishi Heavy, which is working to break into aviation with the launch of its own regional jet programme, said on Wednesday that no decision had been taken. Bombardier confirmed the discussions, but gave no details.

Their remarks come after a report by aviation publication Air Current that talks between the companies are at an advanced stage and they could make an announcement as soon as the June 17 start of the Paris Air Show.

The talks come as Canada's Bombardier seeks a solution for its unprofitable CRJ programme, which has no backlog past 2020. Mitsubishi is hungry for expertise to develop and certify its delayed regional jet programme, the MRJ.

“This has really been a Bombardier-Mitsubishi Heavy conversation,” said an informed source. “The combination itself makes a ton of sense.”

A deal would be the latest shuffling in aircraft competition and manufacturing after Bombardier sold a majority stake in its flagship 110-130 seat jetliner programne to Europe’s Airbus.

Bombardier’s CRJ competes with aircraft made by Brazil’s Embraer, which struck its own deal with US planemaker Boeing.

Experts say Bombardier's withdrawal from the civil airliner market and its plans to sell two components plants in Belfast and Morocco come as Western rivals keep a watchful eye on China’s growing passenger jet ambitions.

Airbus is reportedly looking at the Belfast plant, which uses advanced wing-manufacturing technology, but would prefer to see it go to a supplier such as GKN or Spirit. Airbus would not comment.

Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said in January his group was considering “all strategic options” for the regional jet programme, including a sale.

The Canadian plane and trainmaker recently combined its aviation units to focus on more profitable business jets and passenger rail cars.

Mitsubishi is working to certify the MRJ, delayed for several years with first customer ANA Holdings now expecting delivery in 2020 rather than in 2013 as planned.

It is not yet clear how an agreement between Bombardier and Mitsubishi would affect CRJ production in Montreal or what such a deal's value would be. Bombardier sealed a deal this week to sell its Q400 prop planes for $300m gross.

Bombardier's share price rose 4.1% to C$2.04 ($1.52) in early trade, while the broader Canadian share index was flat.

William Blair & Company analyst Nicholas Heymann said the news suggested that “after suing MHI for IP theft, the resolution may be for MHI to acquire the CRJ business”.

Montreal-based Bombardier clashed recently in court with Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy, on allegations that former Bombardier employees passed on trade secrets to help with the development and certification of the MRJ regional jet.

