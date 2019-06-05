Companies

Mitsubishi Heavy in talks to buy Bombardier's CJR programme

Deal between Canadian and Japanese groups would shake up the market for narrowbody jets

05 June 2019 - 18:10 Allison Lampert, Chris Gallagher and Maki Shiraki
Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTINE MUSCHI
Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTINE MUSCHI

Montreal/Tokyo — Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries says it is in talks to buy Bombardier’s regional jet programme.

Such a deal would shake up the market for narrowbody jets with fewer than 100 seats.

Mitsubishi Heavy, which is working to break into aviation with the launch of its own regional jet programme, said on Wednesday that no decision had been taken. Bombardier confirmed the discussions, but gave no details.

Their remarks come after a report by aviation publication Air Current that talks between the companies are at an advanced stage and they could make an announcement as soon as the June 17 start of the Paris Air Show.

The talks come as Canada's Bombardier seeks a solution for its unprofitable CRJ programme, which has no backlog past 2020. Mitsubishi is hungry for expertise to develop and certify its delayed regional jet programme, the MRJ.

“This has really been a Bombardier-Mitsubishi Heavy conversation,” said an informed source. “The combination itself makes a ton of sense.”

A deal would be the latest shuffling in aircraft competition and manufacturing after Bombardier sold a majority stake in its flagship 110-130 seat jetliner programne to Europe’s Airbus.

Bombardier’s CRJ competes with aircraft made by Brazil’s Embraer, which struck its own deal with US planemaker Boeing. 

Experts say Bombardier's withdrawal from the civil airliner market and its plans to sell two components plants in Belfast and Morocco come as Western rivals keep a watchful eye on China’s growing passenger jet ambitions.

Airbus is reportedly looking at the Belfast plant, which uses advanced wing-manufacturing technology, but would prefer to see it go to a supplier such as GKN or Spirit. Airbus would not comment.

Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said in January his group was considering “all strategic options” for the regional jet programme, including a sale.

The Canadian plane and trainmaker recently combined its aviation units to focus on more profitable business jets and passenger rail cars.

Mitsubishi is working to certify the MRJ, delayed for several years with first customer ANA Holdings now expecting delivery in 2020 rather than in 2013 as planned.

It is not yet clear how an agreement between Bombardier and Mitsubishi  would affect CRJ production in Montreal or what such a deal's value would be. Bombardier sealed a deal this week to sell its Q400 prop planes for $300m gross.

Bombardier's share price rose 4.1% to C$2.04 ($1.52) in early trade, while the broader Canadian share index was flat.

William Blair & Company analyst Nicholas Heymann said the news suggested that “after suing MHI for IP theft, the resolution may be for MHI to acquire the CRJ business”.

Montreal-based Bombardier clashed recently in court with Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy, on allegations that former Bombardier employees passed on trade secrets to help with the development and certification of the MRJ regional jet.

Reuters

Is Volkswagen’s Renk first in line of potential divestitures?

VW likely to sell transmission maker in northern autumn
Companies
1 day ago

Carmakers in Mexico panic over manic Trump tariff tweets

Mexico is the largest source of US car and car-parts imports, and tariffs will increase costs for virtually every major manufacturer
Companies
5 days ago

Nissan reportedly not opposed to Renault-FCA merger plan

Nissan was blindsided by news of the potential $35bn merger, stoking concerns that the deal could weaken Nissan’s 20-year relationship with Renault
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Bombardier move to sell key Irish plant shocks workers

Companies

Bombardier aims to deliver up to 155 business aircraft in 2019

Companies

Bombardier to cut 5,000 jobs in restructuring

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.