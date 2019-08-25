Cheaper imports from China sink Hulamin plant

Listed aluminium supplier and exporter Hulamin has blamed low-priced Chinese imports and rising operating costs for the woes of its aluminium extrusions business.

Hulamin Extrusions is a supplier of standard and custom aluminium extrusions for use in the engineering and architectural markets.

Hulamin has begun the restructuring of the extrusions business, a move that will result in the retrenchment of 200 employees.

The restructuring, which will cost R37.6m, includes the disposal of the property, plant and equipment of the Olifantsfontein operation.

Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob said on Friday the extrusions business struggled because the SA market had taken strain from the influx of cheaper imports from China.

“The selling prices are down quite sharply over the last two years,” Jacob said.

Speaking after the release of the company’s results for the six months ended June, he said Hulamin would close the Olifantsfontein factory in Gauteng and concentrate the extrusions operations in Pietermaritzburg.

The company has previously singled out the impact of cheaper imports from China which it said hurt rolled and extruded aluminium products. By the end of December 2018, 57% of global aluminium was produced in China.