Nissan’s car sales plummet in wake of inspection scandal

01 November 2017 - 09:53 Agency Staff
Nissan’s logo is displayed at a Tokyo showroom. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Tokyo — Nissan’s passenger car sales plummeted more than 55% in Japan last month, data showed on Wednesday, after the company suspended all domestic production due to an inspection scandal.

In October, sales of Nissan-brand passenger cars stood at 10,134 vehicles, down 55.2% from a year earlier, Japan Automobile Dealers Association said.

The drop comes after Nissan admitted it had failed to meet domestic rules on final vehicle inspections and recalled about 1.2-million vehicles produced and sold in Japan for re-inspection.

Last month, Japan’s number-two car maker said it was suspending all production destined for the Japanese market.

The dramatic fall in Nissan-brand cars compares with a more modest decline of just 4.4% in overall sales in the Japanese market in the month.

Nissan’s cargo vehicles sales dropped 41.2% to 2,582 vehicles, against a 5.8% decline in the broader cargo vehicles market.

Nissan produced 1.015-million vehicles in Japan in its last fiscal year to March, with about 400,000 units sold locally.

AFP

As Aussie car industry bombs, will SA be next?

Ignominious fate of Australian carmakers has lessons for SA
Business
3 days ago

Nissan's dodgy inspections date back decades — and Subaru becomes the latest to be tainted

Subaru has confirmed uncertified staff conducted inspections for more than 30 years
Companies
4 days ago

Nissan to suspend production as it grapples with fallout from quality test scandal

The car maker says a production suspension is needed to reconfigure final inspection lines after a lapse in vehicle quality inspection
Companies
12 days ago

