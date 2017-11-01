Nissan’s car sales plummet in wake of inspection scandal

Tokyo — Nissan’s passenger car sales plummeted more than 55% in Japan last month, data showed on Wednesday, after the company suspended all domestic production due to an inspection scandal.

In October, sales of Nissan-brand passenger cars stood at 10,134 vehicles, down 55.2% from a year earlier, Japan Automobile Dealers Association said.

The drop comes after Nissan admitted it had failed to meet domestic rules on final vehicle inspections and recalled about 1.2-million vehicles produced and sold in Japan for re-inspection.

Last month, Japan’s number-two car maker said it was suspending all production destined for the Japanese market.

The dramatic fall in Nissan-brand cars compares with a more modest decline of just 4.4% in overall sales in the Japanese market in the month.

Nissan’s cargo vehicles sales dropped 41.2% to 2,582 vehicles, against a 5.8% decline in the broader cargo vehicles market.

Nissan produced 1.015-million vehicles in Japan in its last fiscal year to March, with about 400,000 units sold locally.

AFP