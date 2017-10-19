Nissan to suspend production as it grapples with fallout from quality test scandal

Tokyo — Nissan will suspend all local car production for Japan from Thursday for about two weeks as the company’s fallout from a lapse in vehicle quality inspection worsens.

A production suspension was needed to reconfigure final inspection lines, the company said in a statement. The car maker would also increase the number of final inspectors, CEO Hiroto Saikawa said at a press conference at its Yokohama headquarters Thursday.

A third-party team investigating vehicle inspection lapses found that some plants transferred final vehicle inspection check items from the final vehicle inspection line to other lines, and as a result employees who were not internally registered as final vehicle inspectors performed the last vehicle inspections, Nissan said.

Nissan is calling back 1.16-million cars made and sold in Japan between January 2014 and September 2017 for inspection, after the government found uncertified inspectors approved vehicle quality at its domestic plants. The incident, likely to cost the company ¥25bn ($222m), has become the first big test for Saikawa, who took over the top job from Carlos Ghosn in April.

Saikawa said on October 2 that he would personally investigate to get to the bottom of the issue before deciding who should bear responsibility for the "shocking" lapse.

Nissan said this month there had been instances of unauthorised inspectors, who usually worked under the supervision of a certified inspector, working alone and stamping final inspection paperwork. There were also multiple copies of such stamps used for paperwork for vehicles for the Japanese market, it said. Vehicles exported from Japan are not involved in the recall as the certificate is a Japan-specific requirement by the ministry, Nissan has said.

There were communication gaps between managers and shop-floor workers, Saikawa said on Thursday.

After the initial revelation, uncertified workers continued to perform some of the duties on about 3,800 vehicles at the Shonan plant of Nissan Shatai, a Nissan affiliate. Shipping of cars from the unit was suspended starting on October 11 before resuming on October 16, Nissan spokesman said.

Bloomberg