Nissan’s dodgy inspections date back decades — and Subaru becomes the latest to be tainted

Tokyo — Nissan had been conducting its current inspection process for vehicles sold in Japan — deemed faulty by the government last month — since at least 1979, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The finding will be part of a report from an external investigation team commissioned by the car maker, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Nissan’s manufacturing division will likely take responsibility, the person said. The report will be submitted ahead of the Yokohama, Japan-based company’s results announcement scheduled for November 8.

The inspection scandal in Japan is widening and car maker Subaru is the latest to be hit.

The company confirmed media reports on Friday that it had had uncertified staff conducting vehicle inspections at two factories for more than 30 years.

As a result it was considering recalling abut 255,000 vehicles produced at the complex, the maker of the Legacy and Forester said.

Early media reports on the scandal dented Subaru shares, which fell more than 3% in early trading before ending the morning session down 1.98% at ¥1,996.

The reputation of Japan’s manufacturing sector has taken a beating with Kobe Steel admitting to falsifying product quality and Takata filing for bankruptcy earlier this year after one of the world’s most famous recall crises.

"Nissan has commissioned a third party to thoroughly investigate the issue and suggest measures to prevent recurrence," a company spokesman said in an e-mailed statement. "Details of the investigation will be shared at the appropriate time." The spokesman declined to comment specifically on the time frame.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, who was handpicked by chairman Carlos Ghosn to run the Japanese car maker earlier this year, has promised to investigate the matter.

Saikawa has been criticised by local media for not bowing long enough while apologising about the incident, as is customary in Japan.

The company has said models exported from Japan are not involved in the recall as the quality certificate is a Japan-specific requirement by the ministry. There are no safety issues with the vehicles, the company has said repeatedly.

Nissan was confident sales in Japan would recover within this financial year, chief performance officer Jose Munoz said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the Tokyo Motor Show this week.

After the initial revelations of uncertified inspection, an external team probing the lapses found that some Nissan plants had transferred final vehicle checks to other lines.

As a result, employees who were not internally registered as final vehicle inspectors performed the check.

The company would reconfigure the inspection process, and add additional final inspectors, Saikawa said this month.

Bloomberg, AFP and Reuters